GRANDVIEW, Wash. -
UPDATE: 10:15 a.m.
State fire mobilization has been approved to send more firefighters to the Canyon Rd fire in Yakima County near Grandview.
The fire is spreading rapidly and is currently burning 1,500 acres.
Homes, infrastructure, and the treatment plant are currently threatened.
Level 2: GET SET evacuations are in place for the area of Byron Hill Rd and the SR22 area in Grandview.
UPDATE: 9:00 a.m.
Crews are still actively engaged with the Canyon Rd fire.
The fire is very active and is burning in areas that are hard for fire crews to access.
The Canyon Rd fire is burning across 300 acres and is currently 60% contained.
UPDATE: 8:30 p.m.
The fire has been contained north of the river. Due to access issues, the fire burning south of the river has only been 20% contained. Yakima Valley Emergency Management has set a Level 2 evacuation notice for the following roads:
- Byron Hill Road and SR 22 intersection going north to Byron Road
- East from Byron Hill Road and Byron Road
- South from Byron Road and the County line and the County line and SE 22
- From the County line and SR 22 to the Byron Hill Road and SR 22 intersection
UPDATE: 6:58 p.m.
Crews will be on scene through the morning of August 11 to fight a fire threatening the city of Grandview. It is less than 200 acres at this time, located about 25 acres north of the river.
No power outages have been reported and no homes are currently threatened. Homes could be threatened by 8 p.m., but crews are already in the area in case it travels, according to Joel Byam, Yakima County Fire District 5 Deputy Chief.
Crews are having trouble fighting the fire on the opposite side of the river, because their trucks cannot drive through the rocks in the area, according to Byam. Resources are having to load up and move through a nearby bridge, delaying response.
AUGUST 10, 2022 5:26 p.m.
Multiple agencies are responding to a 20-acre fire around the 1400 block of Canyon Road. Crews on scene are reporting the fire has jumped the river, now burning onto city property.
Multiple homes are reportedly threatened. Nearby residents say the fire started in an empty field.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
