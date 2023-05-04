KENNEWICK, Wash.- UPDATE MAY 5 12:14 p.m.
The fire in Columbia Park continues to smolder and the KFD is reminding residents to stay away from the burn site.
Fire crews responded to the roughly 3 acre fire around 2:11 p.m. on May 4.
Due to the difficult conditions on the ground the Pasco Fire Department's fire boat assisted in the firefighting efforts according to a KFD press release.
The cause of the fire is still undetermined. No injuries were reported in the fire.
UPDATE 9:30 p.m.
Benton County Fire District 1 is expecting to stay on the scene of the fire through the night to respond to expected strong winds.
The Columbia Park Trail and Paul Parish Drive will remain closed.
UPDATE 3:50 p.m.
Kennewick Fire Department Chief Chad Michael says the fire is a natural vegetation fire in an area with heavy fuels. There is no danger to people or buildings.
The cause of the fire is still unknown, and crews will be on scene for an extended period of time.
ORIGINAL COVERAGE 3 p.m.
A natural cover fire at Columbia Park has Benton County Fire District #1 responding to help the Kennewick Fire Department.
The fire is burning near the golf course and the trail has been closed from the REACH Museum.
BCFD 1 is asking to public to avoid the area.
