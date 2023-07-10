GRANT COUNTY, Wash.- UPDATE JULY 11. 12 p.m. All areas under level 3 evacuations have now been downgraded to level 2.
According to the Grant County Sheriff's Office (GCSO) the downgrades are effective as of 12 p.m. on Tuesday, July 11.
Under level 2 evacuations residents should be ready to leave if requested. Those who evacuated yesterday can return to their homes today according to the GCSO.
Firefighters will be working to strengthen containment lines on the fire throughout the day.
JULY 10. 9:35 p.m. According to Douglas County Sheriff's Office. The fire is now estimated to be 2,400 acres in size.
According to a post made by Douglas County Sheriff Office the following areas have been issued a level 3 evacuation:
- Stuhlmiller Road
- Freese Road
- Coles Road
- Rose Road
The following areas have been given a level 2 evacuation notice:
- Mansfield Road
- Elk View Drive
- Basalt Drive
- Basalt View Drive
- Desert Rose Place
- Columbia View Road.
UPDATE 7:49 p.m. According to Washington State Patrol, State fire assistance has been mobilized to support local firefighters who are working to contain the Baird Springs fire.
According to WSP the fire is currently estimated to be at 900 acres and growing.
It is burring sage brush and crops. The fire is threating homes, orchards, and a processing warehouse.
The cause of the fire is under investigation at this time.
A level 3 evacuation as been ordered for the Crescent Bar area.
UPDATE 5:54 p.m. The American Red Cross will be opening an evacuation center in Quincy Washington in response to the Baird springs wildfire.
The evacuation shelter will be located at Quincy Middle School, 166th Avenue SE, Quincy, WA.
The shelter will open at 7:00 p.m. Assistance available at the shelter will include food, cots, and other urgent needs.
The Red Cross has stated that residents are encouraged to bring needed medications and hygiene supplies as well as extra clothing and bedding for each person.
Special items for children and infants such as toys, formula, and diapers.
UPDATE 4:39 p.m. Grant County Sheriff has issued another level 3 evacuation for Road 11.2 NW and Road U NW near Trinidad/crescent due to wildfire.
ORIGINAL COVERAGE:
A level 3 evacuation has been issued in Grant County due to a wildfire
According to Grant County Sheriff, the level 3 evacuation has been ordered for Road 12 NW and Road West NW in Grant County.
A level 3 evacuation means you should leave the area immediately without delay.
According to Grant County Sheriff, if you choose to stay after a level 3 evacuation has been ordered authorities may not be able to help you evacuate at a later time.
A level 1 evacuation has also been ordered for Baird Springs South of Road West NW.
According to Benton County Sheriff, a level 1 evacuation notice indicates that you should "get Ready". There is no immediate danger from the wildfire.
If a level 1 evacuation notice is issued take steps to prepare if you are asked to leave quickly. If you have special needs, a trailer, or livestock consider leaving soon.
To sign up for emergency texts from Grant County text GCSHERIFF to 888777.
