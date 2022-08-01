I-90, Wash. -
UPDATE: 9:19 p.m.
Residents of Lakeview Drive, Columbia Avenue and Brown Street in Vantage are advised to go now. Level 3 evacuation asks residents to evacuate immediately due to an immediate threat.
UPDATE: 8:42 p.m. -
The fire is now an estimated 5,000 acres and still growing, according to Deputy State Fire Marshal John Wabel. The Washington State Fire Services Resource Mobilization Plan has been ordered to assist firefighters on scene.
There is an estimated 40 homes, windmill towers and infrastructure threatened by the fire.
AUGUST 1, 2022 3:30 p.m. -
Due to a large fire, I-90 West is closed from Road 81 in Ellensburg to Recreation Drive in Vantage. WSDOT estimates the fire is 2,000 acres and does not have an estimated reopening.
The fire was first reported around noon on August 1. It was reportedly being pushed east by the wind.
The fire is about three miles from Vantage at this time, with smoke reported for miles. Currently the town is under Level 2 evacuation, asking residents to be ready to leave at a moment's notice.
Crews will be working overnight from the Department of Natural Resources incident management and Kittitas Valley Fire and Rescue.
Incident Commander Brad Wallace said that the fire is around a wind farm area, making it easy for road crews to access and work form, but difficult for air crews to assist.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.