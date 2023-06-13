BENTON COUNTY, Wash.-UPDATE 10:32 p.m. Benton County Fire District 1 has lifted all Level 2 evacuation orders for residents in Webber Canyon, McBee Road, McBee Grade and between Gibbon Road and I-82.
UPDATE 7:30 p.m. The fire has reached 7,000 acres with multiple structures currently threatened. Level 3 evacuations are in place for homes east of the McBee grade.
The American Red Cross is set up at Kiona-Benton City High School.
State resources, including strike teams, air resources and mobilization specialists, are incoming.
McBee Road is closed off for crews to work.
ORIGINAL COVERAGE 4:35 p.m.
Multiple units are on scene of a fire near Yakitat and Gibbon Road.
Assistant Fire Chief Kelvin Schuman with Benton County Fire District 2 says there is no estimate on the acreage of the fire, but crews are focused on protecting nearby structures.
Winds are pushing the fire to the southeast with two aircrafts providing cover.
Crews from Benton City, Prosser, Kennewick and Franklin County are assisting in the fire.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.