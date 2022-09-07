YAKIMA, Wash. -
UPDATE: 9/8/22 6:30 a.m.
The brush fire along the Yakima Greenway is now out.
According to the Yakima Fire Department, crews remained on scene until about 3:30 a.m. monitoring hot spots.
Firefighters were back in the area this morning to check for more hot spots.
Overall the fire burned about five acres. Steady winds were a concern, but several fire crews responded and kept the spread of the fire fairly limited.
9/7/22
The Yakima Fire Department is on scene of a large brush fire on the Greenway, off I-82 near milepost 32. The fire reportedly jumped the Yakima River, requiring assistance from other fire crews.
"What is unfortunate about these easily avoidable fires is the MASS amount of resources needed to extinguish leaving the city vulnerable for other major events," said the Yakima Firefighters Facebook post.
