LEWISTON, Id. — Multiple agencies are responding to a 2,000-acre fire called the Jones Fire, around the Jones Creek area, about 50 miles southwest of Lewiston. Although mostly grass is burning, the area is rugged, making it hard for crews to access.
Helicopters have dropped water and air tankers have dropped retardant in the nearby area. A dozer is currently prepping a fireline for backburn.
The Jones Creek fire has been burning since Sunday, September, 4th and is currently zero percent contained.
Fire crews are also fighting the Double Creek fire about 10 miles southeast of Imnaha, Oregon, in the Hells Canyon National Recreation Area.
The Double Creek fire was started by lightning back on August, 30th, and is burning 53, 539 acres. 580 personnel are fighting the fire, which is currently 0% contained.
Fire restrictions are in place across the forest. Anyone visiting the Wallowa-Whitman National Forest should use fire safety and follow current restrictions.
