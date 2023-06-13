BENTON COUNTY, Wash.- UPDATE 8:32 p.m. 200 homes have been placed into Level 2 evacuations. Homes in the areas of Rupert Road, DeMoss Road and Red Mountain are asked to get set to evacuate when needed.
The fire has grown to over 200 acres.
ORIGINAL COVERAGE 7:50 p.m. Two homes are involved in a fire on Rupert Road and DeMoss Road.
Benton County Fire District 1 is reporting to the fire. Five other residences are being threatened by the flames.
