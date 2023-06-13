FINLEY, Wash.-UPDATE 5:45 p.m. The fire has spread near a garden of Russian olives that could slow the fire but could cause embers that can spark more fires.
The Washington State Fire Marshal's Office says level two evacuations are in place as the burning grass, brush and timber is threatening homes.
Four wildfire strike teams and air resources have been deployed from the Fire Marshal's office.
UPDATE 4:49 P.M. The fire is now estimated to be at 1,000 acres. The situation has been upgraded to a Type 3 incident with state resources on the way.
Five wildland fire strike teams and air support have been requested.
UPDATE 3:55 p.m. Benton County Fire District 1 is requesting air support, but backup resources are limited due to multiple fires in the region.
UPDATE 3:37 p.m. The fire is now up to 600 acres as crews still work to contain the fire. Officials say the fire is only 10% contained.
One structure is threatened as winds are pushing the fire.
Roads are now closed from Hover Road to Ayers Road and the Benton County Sheriff's Office is advising drivers to find alternate routes for the time being.
The cause of the fire is still unknown.
ORIGINAL COVERAGE 2:36 p.m.
Benton County Fire District 1 is sending crews to Hover Road and Meals Road in Finley to handle a natural cover fire.
The fire is up to three acres at this point but is not threatening any buildings.
Meals Road is closed between Ayers and Toothaker as fire crews access the fire.
