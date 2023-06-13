FINLEY, Wash.- UPDATE 3:55 p.m. Benton County Fire District 1 is requesting air support, but backup resources are limited due to multiple fires in the region.
UPDATE 3:37 p.m. The fire is now up to 600 acres as crews still work to contain the fire. Officials say the fire is only 10% contained.
One structure is threatened as winds are pushing the fire.
Roads are now closed from Hover Road to Ayers Road and the Benton County Sheriff's Office is advising drivers to find alternate routes for the time being.
The cause of the fire is still unknown.
ORIGINAL COVERAGE 2:36 p.m.
Benton County Fire District 1 is sending crews to Hover Road and Meals Road in Finley to handle a natural cover fire.
The fire is up to three acres at this point but is not threatening any buildings.
Meals Road is closed between Ayers and Toothaker as fire crews access the fire.
