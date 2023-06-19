WALLA WALLA COUNTY, Wash.- UPDATE 9:23 p.m. The perimeter is fully secured. Fire is no longer considered active. Crews are now beginning to mop up.
UPDATE 8:34 p.m. Fire is now at 3,000 acres. There are 11 aircrafts in total fighting the fire. Fire is 50% contained. Firefighters expect to be out for at least 24 more hours.
UPDATE 8:03 p.m According to Casey Sewell, Incident Commander. The fire has burned 1,500 acres and is growing. There are currently a few structures being threatened by the fire but non have been lost.
Fire is currently 25% contained and well managed on the west side. However, The fire is still active near the railroad. 2 helicopters and 2 planes currently assisting the fight. Cause of the fire is still unknown.
UPDATE 6:33 p.m. The fire has grown to several thousand acres, according to Walla Walla County Emergency Management. Air resources from Yakima and Moses Lake are incoming and two others have been requested.
Residents have been advised to stay alert to evacuation orders as Touchet North Road is in Level 1 (get ready) protocol, Dodd Road from where the paved road ends and gravel road starts and Cameo Heights Mansion in Level 2 (get set) evacuation orders.
UPDATE 5:48 p.m. The fire is now at an estimated 1,500 acres, according to WWCEM. WSP Chief John R. Batiste has authorized the State Mobilization Plan as the fire is threatening homes, agriculture and infrastructure.
The fire is still growing as grass and sage are being burnt.
UPDATE 4:53 p.m. Walla Walla County Emergency Management has named the fire the Oasis Fire. A wildland fire strike team has been called in.
ORIGINAL COVERAGE 4:20 p.m.
Several agencies are responding to a fire off of Highway 12.
The fire is in an orchard on Oasis Road.
According to Walla Walla County Emergency Management, a Cameo Heights mansion is threatened, and the Cameo Heights neighborhood is in Level 2 (get set) evacuation protocols.
A dozer is on scene after a fourth alarm came in shortly after 4 p.m.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
