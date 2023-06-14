GRANT COUNTY, Wash.-UPDATE 6:03 p.m. The Rocky Ford/Drum Heller Fire is now under control. Crews will stay on scene until tomorrow in mop-up mode, tending to hot spots.
UPDATE 5:45 p.m. State Route 17 has reopened according to GCSO.
UPDATE 4:44 p.m. Drivers who use SR-17 between Moses Lake and Ephrata or Soap Lake should plan to use Dodson Road or Stratford Road to Road 20 Northeast.
The Grant County Sheriff's Office has no timeline for when the highway will be reopened.
ORIGINAL COVERAGE 3:56 p.m.
A roughly 400-acre wildfire near Rocky Ford Creek has closed State Route 17.
The fire is being called the Rocky Ford or Drum Heller Fire and is being pushed to the east by the wind. It is currently west of SR-17 in grass and sage.
The highway has closed State Route 17 from State Route 282 to Neppel Road due to smoke on the roadway, according to the Grant County Sheriff's Office.
The community is in a Level 1 evacuation notice with no homes currently at risk.
Firefighting aircrafts are assisting the fire.
