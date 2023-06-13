BENTON COUNTY, Wash.-UPDATE. 7 a.m. The Ruppert Rd fire has now burned 150 acres and is 25% contained according Jenna Kochenauer with Benton County Fire District 1.
UPDATE 10:09 p.m. Pasco Fire Chief Ed Dunbar says there is not an active fire anymore. Crews will be monitoring the area and containing hot spots for the next few days.
Firefighters are in mop-up mode and are still containing fire lines. It should be fully contained tonight.
The final acreage is around 250 with two outbuildings involved and five that were threatened. No structures were lost, and no injuries were reported.
Evacuations will be lifted soon, and roads have reopened, though crews will remain on scene.
UPDATE 9:38 p.m. Benton County Fire District 4 Chief Paul Carlyle says the fire is mostly contained on the east side of the ridge.
The fire is still burning on Red Mountain.
UPDATE 8:41 p.m. The fire has been driven by the wind and is now at 100 acres. It is still growing as crews struggle to find access points.
Multiple resources have been called including mutual aid from Yakima County. Two dozers are en route to opposite sides of the fire to help containment.
As of now, no homes have been damaged but multiple outbuildings have been burned. No injuries have been reported but crews will be on scene all night.
According to Deputy Pasco Fire Chief, Ed Dunbar, five miles of SR 224 have been closed from Ruppert to DeMoss Roads.
The community is asked to stay away from fires and report new fires to 911. The Southeast Communications Center is experiencing a large number of calls and reminds people not to call non-emergency dispatch for information about the fires. Keep 911 calls only for emergencies.
UPDATE 8:32 p.m. 200 homes have been placed into Level 2 evacuations. Homes in the areas of Ruppert Road, DeMoss Road and Red Mountain are asked to get set to evacuate when needed.
The fire has grown to over 200 acres.
ORIGINAL COVERAGE 7:50 p.m. Two homes are involved in a fire on Ruppert Road and DeMoss Road.
Benton County Fire District 1 is reporting to the fire. Five other residences are being threatened by the flames.
