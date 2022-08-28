BENTON COUNTY, Wash.-
As of 9:00pm Saturday, we're told the fire off S Meals Rd and S Piert Rd has been fully contained.
The roads are back open to traffic and all evacuations have been lifted.
Captain Ron Fryer with Benton County Fire District #1 tells us crews will remain on scene to monitor any hot spots and smoke.
The cause of fire is still under investigation.
Fryer says any visible smoke is not dangerous to the community. Fire crews will be monitoring the area.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.