Walla Walla County Emergency Management host two "FireWise" workshops

WALLA WALLA, WA – Walla Walla County Emergency Management Department has scheduled in-person "FireWise" workshops at two locations.
The first will be at the Walla Walla County Fire District 4 (6549 Mill Creek Road, Behind WWFD 4 Station 41) June 8th from 6:30 to 7:30 PM and the Walla Walla County Fire District 8 (10145 E. Hwy. 12 in Dixie, behind WWFD 8 Station) June 15th from 6:30 to 7:30 PM.
Discussion topics will include the upcoming fire season, defensible space, fire response, and potential mitigation projects.
In observance of COVID guidelines, we will be seated outside, near the fire stations.
The National Interagency Fire Center (NIFC) Predictive Services National Significant Wildland Fire Potential Outlook issued June 1, 2021, indicates above normal significant wildland fire potential June through September 2021 for the region.
“As we have seen in past summers, Walla Walla County has the potential for destructive wildfires," said Liz Jessee, Emergency Management Director. "These workshops are an opportunity for citizens to learn what steps they can take to reduce their risk.”
Residents who reside, or own property, in the Wildland Urban Interface are encouraged to attend one of the FireWise workshops. All are welcome.