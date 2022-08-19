Walla Walla fire crews respond to a residential fire early Friday morning

WALLA WALLA, Wash.-
Multiple fire crew from Walla Walla Fire Department and Walla Walla Fire District 4 were dispatched to a residential fire at 2002 Glenn Erin Dr. just after 3:00 a.m. Friday morning.
We're told as fire crews arrive, they found a structure with recent fire damage fully engulfed in flames.
Fire fighters began using tactics to help extinguish the fire while searching the residence to ensure no one was inside.
Crews were able to get the fire under control by 4:00 a.m. and remained on scene to make sure no hot spots flared up.
The official cause of fire is still under investigation.
