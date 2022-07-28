WALLA WALLA, Wash.-
Walla Walla Fire Department crews were dispatched to a residential fire at 621 N. 11th Avenue on Thursday night.
Crews arrived on scene at 7:48 pm to find a fully involved fire at a single-story residential house.
After ensuring that all occupants were safely out of the house, firefighters had the fire out by 8 pm, although with the dry, hot conditions we've been experiencing, they remained on-scene until 9:25 pm to prevent any flare-ups.
One firefighter and another individual were treated for minor smoke inhalation.
The fire was accidental, starting when combustibles positioned too close to an overheated fan ignited. Property damage is estimated at $40,000.
There were no working smoke alarms in the residence.
The Walla Walla Fire Department reminds everyone that working smoke alarms save lives, and encourages homeowners to routinely check their alarms.
