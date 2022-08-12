Wenas Wildlife Area now open, Cow Canyon Fire 100% Contained

KITTITAS & YAKIMA COUNTIES, Wash. -
The Wenas Wildlife Area reopened today after being temporarily closed for the public's safety. Road closures on North Wenas Rd., Sheep Company Rd. and Cove Rd. are now open along with the bridge in Yakima Canyon that leads to the Umtanum Trail.
The Cow canyon Fire is 100% contained and the fire crews remain hard at work to ensure there's no flareups or hot spots.
The map shows the size comparison of the Cow Canyon Fire to the Wenas Wildlife Area.
The wildlife area will be open to the public but visitors are askes to be mindful of burned areas.
All Emergency Fire Restrictions put in place, will remain through the wildlife area's reopening.
