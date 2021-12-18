WEST RICHLAND, Wash.-
A West Richland home is a total loss after an early-morning house fire Saturday morning.
One firefighter with Benton County Fire District #4 says they were dispatched to the home just after 4:30 am. When fire crews got there, the home was fully involved. Crews worked on the fire for seven hours.
The fire happened at the corner of North 46th Avenue and Arlington. This is across the street from West Richland Auto Sales a couple of blocks away from Flat Top Park.
Everyone got out safely and there were no injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation.