Wildfire prompts Level 3 (GO NOW) evacuations near Selah Creek in Yakima County

YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. -- A Level 3 (GO NOW) evacuation has been issued for the Selah Creek area east of Highway 821 due to a wildfire.
Residents north of Selah Creek Drive, east of Highway 821 and south of Graffiti Cave are being advised to leave immediately by the Yakima Valley Emergency Management.
Level 3 evacuations mean that everyone in the defined area is in imminent danger and should leave immediately. Those affected should listen to local media and watch for emergency crews who may be coming by to give further instructions regarding the evacuation.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
