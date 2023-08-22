SELAH, Wash.- With fires burning across the Pacific Northwest, it's only right for many homeowners and residents to look into protecting their homes from possible wildfires.
It's important to take a look at your property to find possible fuels or items that can feed a fire if it makes it to your home.
"Makes you think about, things you don't normally think about," said Selah Fire Department's Lieutenant Cody Roberts.
Roberts is part of the crew that will go out to homes to check on wildfire preparations for Wildfire Ready Neighbors. The program enlists the help of local fire departments to find issues that may not be apparent to the average homeowner.
"One thing a lot of people don't think about is like, even though your windows are shut and everything, flammable material on the inside of your window," said Lieutenant Roberts. "So, when a fire approaches, it produces radiant heat which can actually ignite on the inside."
The crews on a home visit will first check the home's defensible space, areas that certain items should not be to protect from starting a new flame. The house is also inspected for access points for embers, which is how most homes lost to wildfires begin.
With over 5,000 neighbors signed up and nearly 3,000 home visits in Washington, Lieutenant Roberts sees the success in his community of people protecting their properties.
"There's a lot of people that are very safe out there," said Roberts. "They either do containment lines around their house or they take the extra measure to make sure their house stays safe."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.