WWCFD #5 Fire Chief Says Fire Near Hansen Loop Could Burn For Days

WALLA WALLA COUNTY, WA-
Walla Walla County Fire District #5 Fire Chief, Michael Wickstrom, says they were notified about a wildland fire off Dodd Road and Highway 12 this afternoon. It was burning along the railroad tracks.
According to Wickstrom, Dispatch kept getting calls of a second fire off Hansen Loop on the peninsula. The two fires burned within miles of each other.
WWCFD5 called in resources from Tri-Cities and contacted the Department of Fish and Wildlife since the fire was in their territory.
The fire off of Dodd Road burned about 30 acres. Wickstrom says The fire near Hansen Loop, however, has the potential to burn about 200 acres. Both fires are contained, but crews will continue working on the Hansen Loop Fire.
Wickstrom says the fire near Hansen Loop could burn for 3-4 days but they are in 'great shape' with that fire. They brought in two helicopters to help with the fires--especially near Hansen Loop-- because Wickstrom says it's hard to access for ground crews.
No people or structures have been threatened and nobody is in danger. Wickstrom says people will most likely see active fire through the night.