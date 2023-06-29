Yakima fire crews battling wildfire at the Arboretum

YAKIMA, Wash. -- UPDATE 04:17 p.m. According to Time Curtis Yakima Fire Department Shift Commander, The fire is currently 20 acres in size and fast moving.
The fire un uncontained on the south side.
The Humane Society is 400 yards away from the south side of the fire, nothing has been evacuated at this time.
Cause is unknown.
ORIGINAL COVERAGE:
Crews with the Yakima Fire Department are currently fighting another wildfire at the Arboretum.
Video posted by the Yakima Firefighters IAFF Local 469 shows trees on fire near Sportsman Park.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
