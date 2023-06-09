YAKIMA, Wash.- After responding to five wildfires in five days, the Yakima Fire Department is asking the community to protect their property to reduce the effects of wildfires.
In a Facebook post, YFD wants residents to "take care and be fire aware."
- CLEAR-Remove flammable plant products including pine needles and dead leaves from roofs, gutters, patios and fence lines. By removing debris, there will be less material for embers to catch fire.
- STORE AWAY- Decorations, mats, plants and furniture left outside can be fuel for embers to catch on fire. Remove the items from porches, patios and decks to protect your home.
- SCREEN AND SEAL- Check the outside of your property for vents and openings where embers can enter the home and can cause a fire to start from inside. Find ways to seal or screen the openings during fire season.
- RAKE- Mulch within five feet of a structure can easily cause fires when embers land on it. Rake the landscaping at least five feet away from your home.
- TRIM- Shrubs, branches and trees should be trimmed to keep them at least five feet away from the home.
- REMOVE- Anything that can be considered a large fuel source should be kept 30 feet away from your home. These items include woodpiles, lumber, vehicles and boats.
- CLOSE- Ensure all doors and windows are tightly shut if you need to evacuate. With a big enough wildfire, embers can enter the home to start an interior fire.
YFD also recommends keeping your lawn hydrated and maintained and to research how to be FireWise according to the National Fire Protection Association.
