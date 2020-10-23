Winter is here, you can expect rain for the most part overnight We could see a little rain/snow mix early Saturday morning before ending by 7 AM. Little to no accumulation is expected for most lowland areas. Breezy tonight and tomorrow winds speeds 10-20 mph gusts of 30 mph. We clear up Saturday afternoon highs near 46. Sunny and cold Sunday low temps in the teens! Expect Winter Driving conditions on mountain passes 1-90, Hwy 12, Stevens Pass, Cabbage Hill. Drive Safe.
Winter Weather Advisory - Cascades and East Slopes... Friday - Saturday Morning
- 2-6" Below 4,000 ft and I-90/South (Snoqualmie Pass)
- 6-12" Above 4,000 ft and North of I-90
- East Slopes: 1-5"
- Blues: 3-8" (locally 10")
- Check Pass Reports
Winter Storm Warning/Winter Weather Advisory.. Friday 1 PM-Saturday 5 AM
- Inland Northwest (Spokane-CDA): 2-6"
- Palouse: 2-6"
- Check Road Reports
Snow Forecast... Friday-Saturday Morning
- Kittitas Valley: 1" or Less
- Yakima, Valley, Columbia Basin, Walla Walla: 0 to Trace (Higher hilltops above 1,000 ft - 1" or less)
- Pendleton: Less than 1"