Mostly to partly sunny skies today with breezy winds at 10-20 mph developing this afternoon/evening. Morning temperatures in the 40s-low 50s, near 70 by noon and afternoon highs in the upper 70s-near 80.
A weak cold front will move across the region today with only a slight chance for a few showers in the Cascades and maybe the east slopes. East of the Cascades we will only see an increase of mid/high level clouds and breezy winds developing later this afternoon. High pressure builds into the Pacific Northwest Thursday with a warming trend that will take us through Saturday. Highs in the upper 70s-mid 80s Friday and Saturday.
An upper-level trough swings across the Pacific Northwest Saturday night/Sunday with a chance for a few showers in the Cascades and slightly cooler temperatures. Another weak cold front arrives Monday Night-Tuesday morning with breezy winds and a slight chance for a stray shower Tuesday. Temperatures fall Tuesday with highs in the upper 60s-low 70s and overnight lows in the 40s.