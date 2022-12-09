First recorded moose sighting ever in Mount Rainier National Park

Weather Alert

An Airport Weather Warning has been issued for the Tri-Cities airport. Freezing rain will begin at the airport around 05Z Saturday and continue until around 09Z Saturday. The freezing rain is expected to change to a wintry mix after 09Z Saturday.

Light snow was falling across the Tri-Cities. Nearby areas could also see some freezing rain. Any snow or freezing rain could quickly make road surfaces slippery. If you are venturing out tonight, slow down and allow for extra space between your vehicle and those around you.