Happy Monday everyone! The first week of summer begins, with very summer-like weather! A bit of a cooler start early on, but heating up quick as we head into the afternoon. Temperatures in the upper 80s-low 90s for our Monday.
A ridge of high pressure will continue to be our main weather maker starting the week. A dry commute today and almost A/C-worthy as temperature peak near 90 degrees for many locations around the area.
Conditions will warm even more tomorrow with Tuesday's temperatures topping out in the upper 90s to near 100 degrees.
Remember with this hot weather, grab those sunglasses, sunscreen and of course stay hydrated!
A weak front will break up the heat on Wednesday with a chance of mountain showers and partly cloudy skies.
Back to the heat for the rest of the week! Lots of sunshine and warmer temperatures. Temperatures sticking the the upper 90s before we head into next weekend.