Kennewick, Wash. Trooper Thorson of the Washington State Patrol posted a tweet about finding an unsecured load - a liquid container - on the Columbia Drive, State Route 395 roundabout in Kennewick. Whoever lost the container will have to contact Washington State Department of Transportation East Region to reclaim.
Liquid Container Dropped in Kennewick
- Photos by Trooper C. Thorson of the Washington State Patrol.
Weather Alert
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM PDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Temperatures of 97 to 103 expected. * WHERE...In Oregon, Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon. In Washington, Kittitas Valley, Yakima Valley and Lower Columbia Basin of Washington. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Hot temperatures are expected to continue Thursday and Friday but daytime temperatures should be slightly cooler than Wednesday and overnight temperatures should be several degrees cooler. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. &&
Currently in Kennewick
72°
Clear
90° / 56°
11 PM
72°
12 AM
69°
1 AM
68°
2 AM
65°
3 AM
64°
More from this section
