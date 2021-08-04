YAKIMA, WA - It's not too late to sign up for the Mixed Media Summer Art Camp at the St. Joseph Marquette Catholic School! Kids from first grade to eighth grade learn science, technology, engineering, and math through art.
Every week is a new project. Between Pop, Abstract, and Street Art, kids are able to express their emotions said the camp art teacher, Christin Garcia.
"Feelings and emotions through art, it's like therapy, it's letting them be who they are," said Garcia.
It's really important that these kids are together again and can make new friends all while throwing academics into the picture said Garcia.
"I want these kids to go to college," said Garcia, "and maybe go into graphic design or engineering because they learned how to create."
Garcia said she loves seeing what her kids can create, but it's more about how they feel. She said she wants her kids to not just do art but to experience it.
Next week is the last week for summer art camp but Garcia said she saves the best project for last. It's not too late to sign up online.