Heat Wave!!!!
Excessive Heat Warning until Thursday 8 PM
- Highs: 100 to 110
- Lows: Upper 60s-mid 70s
- Stay Hydrated
- Take Breaks
- Check on Elderly Neighbors and Family
- Remember Pets
- Don't Leave Pets and People in Cars
- Will need to extend into Friday
Sunny and near record highs today. Morning temperatures in the 70s-80s, low-mid 90s by noon and afternoon highs 100-106.
A strong upper level ridge will continue to provide us with triple digit highs through Friday. Thursday looks to be the hottest with record-breaking highs ranging from 105-110! A southerly upper level wind flow will continue to send a little mid-level moisture into the Blues. Combined with a couple of weak disturbances, sneaking through the ridge, this could trigger a few dry storms Wednesday and Thursday night. There is even a 10-20% chance that one or two could even drift north into the foothills and Columbia Basin.
Near record highs continue Friday, 100-108. A dry front arrives Saturday with breezy wind and a little relief with highs falling into the mid 90s-near 100 this weekend. Sunny, dry and cooler early next week with highs in the mid 80s-low 90s and lows in the 50s.