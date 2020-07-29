Heat Wave!!!!

 
Excessive Heat Warning until Thursday 8 PM
  • Highs: 100 to 110
  • Lows: Upper 60s-mid 70s
  • Stay Hydrated
  • Take Breaks
  • Check on Elderly Neighbors and Family
  • Remember Pets
  • Don't Leave Pets and People in Cars
  • Will need to extend into Friday
Sunny and near record highs today.  Morning temperatures in the 70s-80s, low-mid 90s by noon and afternoon highs 100-106.  
 
A strong upper level ridge will continue to provide us with triple digit highs through Friday.  Thursday looks to be the hottest with record-breaking highs ranging from 105-110!  A southerly upper level wind flow will continue to send a little mid-level moisture into the Blues.  Combined with a couple of weak disturbances, sneaking through the ridge, this could trigger a few dry storms Wednesday and Thursday night.  There is even a 10-20% chance that one or two could even drift north into the foothills and Columbia Basin.  
 
Near record highs continue Friday, 100-108.   A dry front arrives Saturday with breezy wind and a little relief with highs falling into the mid 90s-near 100 this weekend.  Sunny, dry and cooler early next week with highs in the mid 80s-low 90s and lows in the 50s.

