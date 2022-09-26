Mostly sunny and above average temperatures this afternoon. Morning temperatures in the 40s-50s, mid 70s by noon and afternoon highs in the mid 80s.
High pressure will continue to dominate a weather pattern through Tuesday with dry weather and near record high temperatures. Low humidity, unstable air mass and very warm temperatures in the Cascades will create a high Fire Danger for the mountains today.
Red Flag Warning... WA Cascades - Noon to 7 PM
- High Fire Danger
- No outdoor burning
- Fires spread rapidly
- Firewise
A cold front will begin to move onshore Wednesday morning with increasing clouds and breezy winds east of the Cascades. Scattered showers will develop late Wednesday evening/night and end early Thursday morning. Temperatures cool into the low-mid 70s Thursday and Friday behind the front. High pressure will be around this weekend with highs near 80.
