Mostly sunny and above average temperatures this afternoon.  Morning temperatures in the 40s-50s, mid 70s by noon and afternoon highs in the mid 80s.
 
High pressure will continue to dominate a weather pattern through Tuesday with dry weather and near record high temperatures.  Low humidity, unstable air mass and very warm temperatures in the Cascades will create a high Fire Danger for the mountains today.
 
Red Flag Warning... WA Cascades - Noon to 7 PM
  • High Fire Danger
  • No outdoor burning
  • Fires spread rapidly
  • Firewise
A cold front will begin to move onshore Wednesday morning with increasing clouds and breezy winds east of the Cascades.  Scattered showers will develop late Wednesday evening/night and end early Thursday morning.  Temperatures cool into the low-mid 70s Thursday and Friday behind the front.  High pressure will be around this weekend with highs near 80.