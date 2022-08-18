Partly sunny and hot with high clouds today. Early morning temperatures in the 60s-70s, mid 90s by noon and afternoon highs 102-106.
The ridge of high pressure is sitting just to our east and is maintaining a southerly flow over the region. On the satellite this morning one could see mid-level moisture moving north in the flow and radar was indication some light returns over the Cascades. I suspect most of it was virga (rain that evaporates before hitting the ground) because of how dry the atmosphere is near the surface. However, we will keep a slight chance for a few showers/t-storm in the Cascades and east slopes through this evening. Hoping this will help the fire danger in the mountains at least a little.
The excessive heat will continue through Friday with daytime highs running 10-15 degrees above average. A weak disturbance will move north tomorrow bringing with it a slight chance for a stray shower or sprinkle, mainly in the mountains.
Excessive Heat Warning and Advisory... Until Friday 11 PM
- Location: Everyone
- Temps: 100 - 106
- Near Record Highs
- Stay Hydrate
- Take Breaks
- Remember Pets
- Increasing Fire Danger
Red Flag Warning - WA Cascades... Until Thursday 10 PM
- Above 1,500 ft
- Heat and Low Humidity
- Critical Fire Conditions
- Don't Be The Spark
The ridge begins to shift a little farther east Saturday-Sunday allowing a "cooler" airmass to return to the area with highs falling into the mid-upper 90s. Temperatures continue their slight cooling trend next Monday and Tuesday with highs in the low-mid 90s. Models are now suggesting another warming trend starting next Wednesday with low 100s returning by Thursday, just in time for the Benton Franklin Fair and Rodeo.
