Partly sunny and hot with high clouds today.  Early morning temperatures in the 60s-70s, mid 90s by noon and afternoon highs 102-106.
 
The ridge of high pressure is sitting just to our east and is maintaining a southerly flow over the region.  On the satellite this morning one could see mid-level moisture moving north in the flow and radar was indication some light returns over the Cascades.  I suspect most of it was virga (rain that evaporates before hitting the ground) because of how dry the atmosphere is near the surface.  However, we will keep a slight chance for a few showers/t-storm in the Cascades and east slopes through this evening.  Hoping this will help the fire danger in the mountains at least a little. 
 
The excessive heat will continue through Friday with daytime highs running 10-15 degrees above average.  A weak disturbance will move north tomorrow bringing with it a slight chance for a stray shower or sprinkle, mainly in the mountains.
 
Excessive Heat Warning and Advisory... Until Friday 11 PM
  • Location: Everyone
  • Temps: 100 - 106
  • Near Record Highs
  • Stay Hydrate
  • Take Breaks
  • Remember Pets
  • Increasing Fire Danger
Red Flag Warning - WA Cascades... Until Thursday 10 PM
  • Above 1,500 ft
  • Heat and Low Humidity
  • Critical Fire Conditions
  • Don't Be The Spark
The ridge begins to shift a little farther east Saturday-Sunday allowing a "cooler" airmass to return to the area with highs falling into the mid-upper 90s.  Temperatures continue their slight cooling trend next Monday and Tuesday with highs in the low-mid 90s.  Models are now suggesting another warming trend starting next Wednesday with low 100s returning by Thursday, just in time for the Benton Franklin Fair and Rodeo.