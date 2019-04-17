Good Morning,
Becoming partly to mostly sunny today and warmer, highs in the 60s-low 70s. Winds will be a little breezy today with gusts 15-20 mph.
High pressure will continue to build inland today and tomorrow providing us with a nice warming trend. Highs Thursday will be in the mid 70s to near 80! A quick moving cold front will bring us gusty winds, cooler temperatures and a chance for a few showers Friday with highs in the upper 60s-near 70.
Easter weekend looks nice with mostly sunny skies Saturday and highs in the mid-upper 60s. A little warmer for Easter Sunday with highs near 70. A mix of sun and clouds early next week, highs in the low-mid 70s.