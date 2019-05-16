Good Morning,
Mostly cloudy this morning with a few stray sprinkles or showers. Rain chances increase this afternoon and night with locally moderate to heavy rain at times. There is also a slight chance for a stray afternoon/evening thunderstorm. Any t-storm that does develop could be capable of gusty winds and heavy downpours. Morning temperatures in the 50s, low-mid 60s by noon and afternoon highs in the mid-upper 60s.
Flood Watch - 2 pm Today-Saturday AM
- East Slopes and Kittitas Valley
- Blues and Foothills
- Heavy Rain: 1 to 3"
- Small Streams and Creeks First to Flood
An upper level low off the coast of northern CA will slowly move through the region today and tomorrow. This system has deep Pacific moisture associated with it and will likely result in heavy rainfall, especially in the mountains. Because of this a Flood Watch has been issued (see above). Showers should begin to decrease by Friday afternoon for most areas except the Blues. Friday, also looks breezy with gusts 20-30 mph. Saturday should be mainly dry with just a slight chance for a stray shower or two, highs near 70.
Our wet and cool weather pattern will continue Sunday through the middle of next week. Highs in the mid 60s-near 70 and lows in the 40s-50s.
-Monty