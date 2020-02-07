Record high water levels continue to flow on many creeks, streams and rivers flowing from the Blues this morning. Additional light rain and snow melt will continue through today. Flood levels are expected to remain very high today and slowly start to recede this weekend. Numerous reports of road closures, and detours due to flood waters over roads. Emergency Managers in Dayton, WA (Columbia Co.) reports 3 bridges being overtopped water.
Flooding also continues for rivers, creeks and streams flowing from the Cascades. At time only minor to moderate flooding is expected. Flood levels should begin to recede tonight-Saturday as snow levels drop in the Cascades and rain changes to snow.
Flood Warning - Foothills/Blues
- All Rivers, Creeks, Streams
- Possible Record Flood Levels
- Moderate to Major Flooding
- Walla Walla, Umatilla and Grande Ronde Rivers
Flood Warning - East Slopes, Yakima/Kittitas Co.
All River, Creeks, Streams
Minor Flooding
Yakima River near Elk Meadows Subdivision and Parker
Naches River near Cliffdell and Naches
A cold front will push into the coast later today bringing snow back into the Cascades and Blues this evening-Saturday. This system will lower snow levels to 3,000 ft and produce some heavy snow for the passes.
Winter Storm Warning - Cascades... Today 4 PM-Saturday 10 AM
- Passes: 10-20"
- Gusty Winds: 30-40 mph
- Carry Chains/Check Pass Reports
Winter Weather Advisory - East Slopes... Today 4 PM-Saturday 10 am
- 3 to 8"
- Gusty Winds: 35 mph
- Carry Chains and Check Road Conditions
Winter Weather Advisory - Blues... Tonight 10 PM-Saturday 10 PM
- 4 to 12"
- Gusty Winds: 35 mph
- Carry Chains and Check Road Conditions
High pressure returns Sunday and Monday with plenty of sunshine! Highs near 50 and lows in the 20s-30s. A weak disturbance drops through the region on Tuesday with a chance for showers mainly in the mountains, highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s. Models are now showing a return of highs pressure next Wednesday with dry weather and mild temperatures near 50.