WINTER SPRINGS, Flor.-
A Florida woman was killed Thursday afternoon as she was waiting for her child outside of school in Winter Springs.
According to police, a lighting strike hit a tree near Trotwood Park in Winter Springs after 2:00pm. Another child and a dog were with the woman and were checked out by medical professionals. They're said to be okay.
Police Cpt. Doug Seely says the group was waiting for kids to be released from school when lightning hit.
“While they were waiting, a lightning strike came down and energized the area,” he told reporters at the scene, according to video from NBC affiliate WESH of Orlando.
The victim's name has not been released.
It's said parents often gather at the park while waiting for their kids to be released from school.
Multiple lighting strikes were counted in Wood Springs, just Northeast of Orlando.
No other injuries were reported.
