SUNNYSIDE, WA - Moving forward after the loss of a loved one may seem impossible, but it can happen with time. A Sunnyside woman shares what keeps her going after her daughter passed away in July 2020.
Julia Hart is a Sunnyside City Council Member (Position 3) and former Mayor of Sunnyside (2018-2019). In this week's Madeline Motivates, we check in on her mental health to find out how far she has come since her daughter's passing.
Julia says she hopes others experiencing death in the family will celebrate their life, remember the good things and keep doing what makes them happy.