PROSSER, WA-
The "Hearts for Hope" walk and resource fair brought families and community members together to walk for a cause and even find mental health resources they may need.
Rebekah Bestebreur is Miss Prosser for the years 2020 & 2021, and mental health is a big part of her platform.
"Mental health has always been such a big part of my life and I really want the Prosser community to know more about that," said Bestebreur.
The walk was coordinated by Miss Prosser and the Prosser Thrive Coalition, and it sheds light on a subject that many struggle with each day.
Heather Morse is a Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner with Prosser Memorial, and she has been working with the Thrive Coalition for years.
"People aren't alone right now. We're all here to help people going through the craziness that we've had. We're all struggling in our own ways but we're all going to do this together," said Morse.
Participants were given maps and mental health podcasts to listen to while they walked, but a favorite part was the wall of hope. The wall is made of paper hearts with messages of hope on them, that share messages of positivity.
"Participants and community members get to say what they're hopeful for," said Bestebreur. "So it's just a wall of hope in the Prosser community and I really think we need that right now."
At the end of the walk was a resource fair with community organizations around the area who want to help.
"I really want high schoolers, middle schoolers, really people of all ages---especially families, to know where their kids can go and even where adults can go for all the mental health resources we have in this community," said Bestebreur.
One of the main focuses of the event is to help de-stigmatize mental health.
"Knowing that people are open to learning about mental health and getting help for mental health, it's really exciting," said Morse.
A good reminder that help is always there if you need it.
"I just really think that if our community knows more about mental health were all going to live happier and healthier lives, said Bestebreur.