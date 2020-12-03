Patchy fog and freezing fog for Tri-Cities tonight cold night ahead with low’s in the low 20’s. Fog/Freezing fog for Yakima Tonight low temps also in the low 20’s. Am fog for Yakima & Tri-Cities once the fog lifts it will be sunny and calm with high temps in the mid 30’sor low 40’s. This weather pattern will continue into the weekend. A weak system brings a chance of snow to the mountains Saturday night with the best chance of precipitation will be for higher elevations above 4000 feet, which will fall as snow as snow levels will range from 2500 - 3500 feet by Sunday afternoon/early evening.
AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY(Extended) IN EFFECT until 10 AM PST Tuesday...