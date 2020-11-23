The 1st of 2 systems has moved through the region bringing more snow to the mountains and rain showers to the Valley & Basin. Tonight, we’ll see patchy fog to patchy freezing fog for both Yakima & Tri-Cities. Yakima has issued a burn restriction/ Stage 1 burn ban for all uncertified wood stoves and fire places until further notice to help curtail poor air quality. Tomorrow starts of foggy for the morning hours then clearing with partly sunny skies. Clouds move back in Tuesday evening as does the 2nd weather system which will produce more moisture and mountain snow. Expect mostly rain showers for the lower elevations with a chance of rain/mix for Yakima.