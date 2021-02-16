Patchy fog and freezing fog develop tonight for the Yakima Valley and Columbia Basin and rain snow mix for towns in the foothills of the Blue mountains. Winds also pick up tonight for Tri-Cities & Walla Walla. Temps overnight drop into the mid 20’s and low 30’s. The fog will hang around through the morning hours eventually clearing to mostly sunny skies for our region and high temps in the upper 30’s and low 40’s. Mountains passes are still a mess and closing intermittently.
Winter Storm Warning... Cascades and Blues - Through this Evening
Cascade Passes: 7-18"
East Slopes: 3-8"
Northern Blues: 12-20"
Southern Blues: 6-12"
Expect Pass Closures
Carry Chains
High Avalanche Danger