Cold and gray again today with areas of dense freezing fog until mid/late morning. Morning temperatures in the upper 20s-low 30s, low-mid 30s by noon and afternoon highs in the mid-upper 30s. Once again if anyone breaks out of the low clouds they'll have highs in the mid-upper 40s.
High pressure and a strong inversion will hold strong through Friday with more low clouds and fog. A southerly flow develops ahead of a front tomorrow afternoon/evening, helping to scour out the fog. This will also warm our overnight lows to above freezing for most areas.
A stronger front arrives late Friday and Saturday with a good chance for light rain at times. The only concern with this system is we could have some colder air (below freezing) trapped along the east slopes of the Cascades. Spotty freezing rain may be possible as the warmer moist air overruns the cold air overnight Friday and early Saturday morning. Highs near 40 and lows in the low-mid 30s. A slight chance for a stray early morning shower Sunday, mainly east of Hwy 395. Mountain passes could see some light snow accumulation as snow levels begin to fall late Saturday into Sunday morning. Weekend temperatures in the 40s with overnight lows in the upper 20s-mid 30s.
High pressure returns early next week with another round of fog and low clouds developing under an inversion. Highs drop into the 30s and lows in the 20s. Another system will bring us a chance for a little rain next Wednesday with highs near 40.