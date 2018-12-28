Locally dense freezing fog this morning with tmperatures in the 20s-30s. Light snow developing by midday in the Yakima/Kittitas Valleys and rain/mix by early afternoon in the Tri-Cities. Highs today in the mid 30s and slowly warming overnight.
A warm front today will produce a wintry mix today-tonight with some areas accumulation. Look for the precipitation to spread west to east by late morning…
- Yakima Valley (starting 10am-1pm): 1" or less (spotty freezing rain)
- Kittitas Valley (starting 10am-1pm): 1-3" (spotty freezing rain)
- Tri-Cities/Foothills (Starting 2-4pm): None
- East Slopes: 2-4"
- Cascade Passes: 4-8"
- Blues: 2-5"
Temperatures will warm into the mid 40s-low 50s and become breezy Saturday as a cold front pushes into the region. Scattered rain showers will be possible as the front swings through the area tomorrow evening. Dry Sunday with highs in the mid 40s.
High pressure builds into the region early next week as a result a temperature inversion will develop. This will lead to areas of late night and early morning low clouds/fog. Cooler next week with highs in the 30s and lows in the 20s.
Monty