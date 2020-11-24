Patchy dense fog and freezing fog this morning. Increasing clouds this afternoon with showers developing after 7-9 pm. Morning temperatures in the upper 20s-low 30s, upper 30s-low 40s by noon and afternoon highs in the low-mid 40s.
A surface front will move across the Pacific Northwest this evening/night with moderate/heavy mountain snow and low elevation rain showers. Showers will develop in the Yakima/Kittitas Valleys after 6-7 pm; Tri-Cities/Columbia Basin after 9pm and in the foothills by 11pm. This front will be east of us by early Wednesday morning with breezy winds developing (20-30 mph). An upper level-low will follow quickly with more mountain snow (moderate/heavy) in the Cascades and Blues. Winds will become breezy tomorrow afternoon in the lower elevations with gusts 15-30 mph.
Winter Weather Advisory - Cascades and Blues... Today 4 pm-Thursday 4 am
- Cascade Passes: 6-14"
- East Slopes: 1-6"
- Blues: 4-12"
- Heaviest Above 3,000 ft
- Gusts 20-35 mph
- Driving could be difficult or dangerous at times
Thanksgiving looks nice as ridging returns to the Pacific Northwest, highs in the upper 40s. It's that time of year when high pressure sets up, we get a temperature inversion, resulting in low clouds and fog. Yep, we're talking the Gray Season! We'll need to watch out for this Friday through next Tuesday. Highs in the low-mid 40s and lows in the 20s. Models are hinting at something next Monday, but the ridge should keep this system to our north with a chance of showers along the US/Canadian border.