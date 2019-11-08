Patchy dense freezing fog this morning mainly along area rivers in the Columbia Basin, with icy spots on bridges and overpasses. Mostly sunny and hazy today. Morning temperatures in the mid-upper 20s, low-mid 40s by noon and afternoon highs in the low 50s.
Air Stagnation Advisory until Noon Tuesday (11/12)
- Poor Air Quality
- Carpool
- Combine Errands
- No Outdoor Burning
- Limit Use of Fireplaces/Woodstoves
Our region will continue to be dominated by a persistent ridge of high pressure over the west coast through next week. During this period several weak disturbances/fronts will attempt to move through the ridge with varying amounts of clouds and chances for mountain showers. We might even squeeze out a stray sprinkle for some of us Saturday and next Tuesday, but the chances are 20% or less. None of these systems will be strong enough to clean out this inversion, as a result we have extend the Air Stagnation Advisory through early next week (see above). Highs in the low-mid 50s and morning lows in the 20s-30s.