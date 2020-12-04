Areas of dense freezing fog today from Sunnyside into the Columbia Basin and Foothills. This will result in icy spots on roads... Slow down and give yourself extra time for the morning drive. Patchy morning fog then mostly sunny for the upper Yakima and Kittitas Valley. Morning temperatures in the 20s, upper 20s to upper 30s and afternoon highs in the low 30s-low 40s.
AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY - Until Tuesday Morning
- Decreasing Air Quality
- No Outdoor Burning
- Limit use of fireplaces/wood stoves (unless it's your only source of heat)
The upper-level ridge is holding strong and will continue to produce air stagnation (poor air quality), areas of fog, freezing fog and low clouds. The fog and low clouds should be more widespread across the region tomorrow with highs in the low-mid 30s. Models are still showing a weak system over the ridge late Saturday night-early Sunday morning. Moisture is limited with this system, so expect just a few mountain showers and dry conditions in the lower elevations east of the Cascades. This system should provide enough mixing in the lower atmosphere to give us a break from the fog and low clouds on Sunday. If that does happen, we could see a few snowflakes with the best chance along the east slopes - No Accumulation! Highs in the upper 30s and lows in the mid 20s.
Patchy morning fog returns Monday with highs in the mid 30s-near 40s. The next weather system looks to be speeding up a bit and should arrive Tuesday afternoon-evening with mountain snow showers and a chance for low elevation rain showers. Warmer Wednesday with highs in the 40s. High pressure and patchy fog return on Thursday.