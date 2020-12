Weather Alert

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST TUESDAY... ...FREEZING FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM PST SATURDAY... * WHAT...FOR THE AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY, POOR AIR QUALITY. FOR THE FREEZING FOG ADVISORY, VISIBILITY ONE QUARTER MILE OR LESS IN DENSE FREEZING FOG. * WHERE...LOWER COLUMBIA BASIN OF WASHINGTON AND FOOTHILLS OF THE BLUE MOUNTAINS OF WASHINGTON. * WHEN...FOR THE AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY, UNTIL 10 AM PST TUESDAY. FOR THE FREEZING FOG ADVISORY, FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM PST SATURDAY. * IMPACTS...HAZARDOUS DRIVING CONDITIONS DUE TO LOW VISIBILITY AND POTENTIAL FROST ON BRIDGES. POOR AIR QUALITY MAY CAUSE ISSUES FOR PEOPLE WITH RESPIRATORY PROBLEMS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF DRIVING, SLOW DOWN, USE YOUR HEADLIGHTS, AND LEAVE PLENTY OF DISTANCE AHEAD OF YOU. ALSO, BE ALERT FOR FROST ON BRIDGE DECKS CAUSING SLIPPERY ROADS. PEOPLE WITH RESPIRATORY ILLNESS SHOULD FOLLOW THEIR PHYSICIAN'S ADVICE FOR DEALING WITH HIGH LEVELS OF AIR POLLUTION DURING PERIODS OF STAGNANT AIR. STATE AIR QUALITY AGENCIES HIGHLY RECOMMEND THAT NO OUTDOOR BURNING OCCUR AND THAT RESIDENTIAL WOOD BURNING DEVICES BE LIMITED AS MUCH AS POSSIBLE. &&