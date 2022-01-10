Cloudy skies tonight with patchy freezing fog after 7 pm for the Columbia Basin and after 4 am in the Yakima Valley overnight lows in the 20s and 30s. Rain and freezing rain possible tomorrow morning before 10 am for both Yakima/Kittitas Valleys and the Columbia Basin allow for extra travel time for the Tuesday morning commute daytime highs in the mid to upper 30s. Temperatures will increase to the 40s by Wednesday. Snow has changed to rain in the mountains and a wind advisory is in place for the Grande Ronde Valley with winds 25 to 35 mph and gusts 45 to 50 mph.
WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 PM PST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts 45 to 50 mph expected. *
WHERE...Grande Ronde Valley including Cove, Elgin and La Grande.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.