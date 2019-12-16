Happy Monday everyone!
Starting off the week with a foggy start. Over the next few days expect to see early morning freezing, dense fog in our region. Roads will be slick and visibility will be limited so make sure you plan for extra time and drive safe!
Expecting some brief clearing late in the day, before another night of widespread freezing fog.
Highs today in Tri-Cities and Yakima will stay in the mid-30s with lows dropping down into the 20s.
Looking ahead.. a ridge of high pressure continues to sit over the region for the next few days until Wednesday night.
Thursday through Monday expect a rather active and wet period for the end of the week into the weekend. Producing more valley rain, and mountain snow.