Happy Monday! Most of Eastern Washington off to a foggy start this morning. Visibility has been reduced down to a 1/2 to 1/4 of a mile in some areas. As you make your commute this morning, drive slowly and safely.
Once the fog clears, expect cloudy skies and dry conditions. Temperatures today in the mid-upper 30s with lows in the 20s.
An area of high pressure has rebuilt over the area. That is what's responsible for the dry conditions and fog. That will start to move out Tuesday as a cold front starts to approach.
Tuesday night we can expect to see rain showers throughout the evening and snow in the mountains. Amounts won't be much, but it will be enough to create slick roadways. Drive safely!
The rest of the week will be quiet. We'll continue to see fog lingering around the area. Temperatures this week in the low-mid 40s.
Thursday through the weekend we'll see more systems move through. Pushing in rain, snow for the mountains and a chance of a wintry mix for the valleys. Winter is on the way!